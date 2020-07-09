CCTV images of three men released after burglary in Old Knebworth

Officers investigating a burglary in Old Knebworth are releasing CCTV images of three men they would like to identify and speak to as part of ongoing enquiries.

In the early hours of Tuesday, June 9 a unit on an industrial estate on Nup End was broken into.

The people in the images were in the area at the time and could help with the investigation.

PC Rachel Williams, who is investigating, said: “If you have information about this incident I would like to hear from you.

“I appreciate the images are black and white, however they show some of the individuals’ build, clothing and partially covered faces and I would expect someone who knows these people to recognise them.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at rachel.williams2@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/44737/20.