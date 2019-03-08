Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield park 'kitten throwing': Police satisfied no offence occurred

PUBLISHED: 16:19 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 31 May 2019

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

An officer from the Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team is satisfied no criminal offence occurred after reports of children throwing kittens in Millwards Park, Hatfield.

You may also want to watch:

The officer visited the children and their parents at their home address to discuss the May 23 report with them and conduct a welfare check on the two kittens - who were seen to be healthy and well-cared for.

Following a discussion with the children, it was established that on May 23 they were handing the kittens to one another for safety reasons, due to a dog being in the near vicinity.

The officer was satisfied that no criminal offences had occurred and no further action will be taken.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Kitten thrown around in Hafield park

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Kitten thrown around in Hafield park

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Person hit by train and lack of drivers causes disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services

There are delays and cancellations to Great Northern and Thameslink services this evening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield park ‘kitten throwing’: Police satisfied no offence occurred

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Welwyn Garden City Centenary celebrations officially launched

Howard Centre manager Shaun Wall, mayor of Welwyn Hatfield cllr Roger Trigg and Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation chairman Peter Wainewith volunteers and members of the public. Picture: DANNY LOO

Third comedy headliner announced for Standon Calling festival

Standon Calling festival site. Picture: Justine Trickett

Herts-wide SEND Crisis march sets its sights on the hearts and minds of Stevenage and beyond

Special education needs families gather in Stevenage for an organised march against Hertfordshire County Council Childrens services which they say are failing vulnerable families. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists