Hatfield park 'kitten throwing': Police satisfied no offence occurred

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View Archant

An officer from the Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team is satisfied no criminal offence occurred after reports of children throwing kittens in Millwards Park, Hatfield.

The officer visited the children and their parents at their home address to discuss the May 23 report with them and conduct a welfare check on the two kittens - who were seen to be healthy and well-cared for.

Following a discussion with the children, it was established that on May 23 they were handing the kittens to one another for safety reasons, due to a dog being in the near vicinity.

The officer was satisfied that no criminal offences had occurred and no further action will be taken.