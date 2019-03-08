Kitten thrown around in Hafield park
PUBLISHED: 16:34 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 29 May 2019
Police were called on Thursday evening to a report of young people throwing a kitten around in a Hatfield park.
At around 6.15pm, three girls aged around 10 were seen throwing the kitten to each other in Millward's Park.
A witness shouted at the girls to stop, after which they walked off.
The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team is aware, however it has been established that this is not a criminal investigation and has been passed on to the RSPCA for its consideration.