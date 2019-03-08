Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Kitten thrown around in Hafield park

PUBLISHED: 16:34 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 29 May 2019

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Police were called on Thursday evening to a report of young people throwing a kitten around in a Hatfield park.

You may also want to watch:

At around 6.15pm, three girls aged around 10 were seen throwing the kitten to each other in Millward's Park.

A witness shouted at the girls to stop, after which they walked off.

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team is aware, however it has been established that this is not a criminal investigation and has been passed on to the RSPCA for its consideration.

Most Read

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

EU Elections 2019: Brexit Party tops Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere polls

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Gosling sports hall set to remain open for up to five years

Gosling sports hall will stay open for up to five years. Picture: Danny Loo

Closure order granted on Welwyn Garden City flat

Police station in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

EU Elections 2019: Brexit Party tops Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere polls

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Gosling sports hall set to remain open for up to five years

Gosling sports hall will stay open for up to five years. Picture: Danny Loo

Closure order granted on Welwyn Garden City flat

Police station in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Welwyn Garden City author throws spotlight on Harpenden in new book

Welwyn Garden City author Howard Linskey has featured Harpenden in his newest book, Ungentlemanly Warfare. Picture: Donna-Lisa Healy

Kitten thrown around in Hafield park

Millwards Park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Birthday bash goes down a storm at Ellenbrook as GCR army invade Midweek League

Runners at the start of the third anniversary Ellenbrook Fields Parkrun.

Dementia Action Week: Old timey tea dance organised in Digswell

The Tea Dance in Welwyn. Picture: Home Instead.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists