Work starts on King George V skate park refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 16:25 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 23 November 2020

The King George V skate park is being refurbished. Picture: WHBC

Work has started on revamping the skate park at King George V Playing Fields in Welwyn Garden City.

The project, which is part-funded by a Sport England Community Asset Grant, will remove all existing metal structures and ramps, replacing them with concrete ones that create a smoother ride and give a more street-style effect to the park.

The park’s new features mean that it will be accessible for all abilities, from beginners to advanced. Features include a mini pump track, ledge, hip, manual pad, rail, and quarter pipe.

Prior to the refurbishment, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council conducted a survey as well as discussions with young people to give local skate park users an opportunity to put across their views and suggestions.

The new and improved skate park is expected to be completed by the end of December, depending on the weather.

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “The skate park at King George V is really well used but it was starting to show its age.

“We’ve used concrete as this is more durable and safe for the riders and, in the consultation with local skaters, this is the material that people have asked for. I’m delighted this renovation will provide the local community with a modern, accessible facility and ensures people will be able to enjoy the skate park for many years to come.”

