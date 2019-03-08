Another fire at Welwyn Garden City playing fields

The fire yesterday at King George V playing fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

There has been another fire at playing fields in Welwyn Garden City last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire yesterday at King George V playing fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police. The fire yesterday at King George V playing fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

You may also want to watch:

A bicycle and a tree were both set on fire at King George V playing fields, according to Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team.

READ MORE: Several deliberate fires set at Welwyn Garden City playing fields

The police and Herts Fire and Rescue Service said at 10.24pm that they had managed to out the fire out.

READ MORE: Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

The safer neighbourhood team said they were "severely disappointed at the waste of police and fire resources and the stupidity of the persons responsible".