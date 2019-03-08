Advanced search

Another fire at Welwyn Garden City playing fields

PUBLISHED: 13:01 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 21 August 2019

The fire yesterday at King George V playing fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

The fire yesterday at King George V playing fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

There has been another fire at playing fields in Welwyn Garden City last night.

The fire yesterday at King George V playing fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police. The fire yesterday at King George V playing fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

A bicycle and a tree were both set on fire at King George V playing fields, according to Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The police and Herts Fire and Rescue Service said at 10.24pm that they had managed to out the fire out.

The safer neighbourhood team said they were "severely disappointed at the waste of police and fire resources and the stupidity of the persons responsible".

