Ceremony held for the proclamation of the accession of King Charles III

The ceremony was held on Sunday in Howardsgate. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Welwyn Garden City held the proclamation ceremony on the accession of His Majesty King Charles III to the throne on Sunday.

Held in Howardsgate, the ceremony which was led by councillor Barbara Fitzsimon, the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, with council leader Tony Kingsbury and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps among those in attendance.

The Mayor read the proclamation, echoing the centuries-old tradition taking place in London and towns and cities across the United Kingdom. The National Anthem was then sung by local vocalist and rising star, 10-year-old Immi Davis, followed by a call for three cheers for the King.

Crowds turned up in their number to witness the historic occassion. - Credit: WHBC

“It was wonderful to see so many people join us to mark this special occasion,” said councillor Kingsbury.

“The Queen had strong associations with Welwyn Hatfield over many years. In 1959 she opened a campus of the Royal Veterinary College and visited the QEII in Welwyn Garden City for its opening four years later.

“In 2012, as part of her Diamond Jubilee Tour, The Queen visited Hatfield House and planted an oak tree to mark the occasion.

Mayor Fitzsimon carried out the ceremony. - Credit: WHBC

“We very much look forward to welcoming King Charles III to the borough at a future date.”