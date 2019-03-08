Kimpton mum of two Change UK candidate in EU elections

Amanda Gummer, Change UK east England European candidate.

A woman, from Kimpton and mum of two, is competing for the European parliament elections as a candidate for Change UK.

Amanda Gummer, who has a PhD in neuropsychology, was inspired by the launch of the newly-formed Change UK to run in east England.

"I feel like a lot of people, fed up, with politics and I think its now time to get stuck-in and roll your sleeves up," Amanda said.

Change UK is a pro-remain, anti-Brexit party, made up of disaffected former Conservative and Labour MPs, which formed in February.

"I think the country is moving to remain. More people than not just want to get on with their lives and for Brexit to be over as it is taking up so much time that could be spent on other issues."

The strategy for Change UK in the European elections is to convince the government that there is a significant portion of the population that are committed to staying in the EU so they can have another referendum on Brexit.

Amanda is fifth on her party's list, meaning Change UK would need to get a significant share of the vote for her to win a seat.

"It's highly unlikely this time."

Proportional representation, in a closed list system, is used in the UK only during EU elections and seats are proportioned out based on the amount of votes for each party.

There are only seven seats up for grabs in east England, which are currently being held by a mixture of MEPs from UKIP, the Conservatives, Labour, the Brexit Party and the Social Democratic Party.

Amanda hopes the vote will not be split between the pro-remain parties. "We will redefine the EU from the inside," she said.

Adding, Change UK "is putting forward policies that are evidence based using research and science."

One of her daughters is also getting politically active and is now studying politics at university.

"My background is working with young people and children.

I hope we do not leave them a country in disarray.

The vote for European parliament elections will go ahead on 23 May.

The vote for European parliament elections will go ahead on 23 May.