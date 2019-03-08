Advanced search

Kimpton mum of two Change UK candidate in EU elections

PUBLISHED: 11:20 19 May 2019

Amanda Gummer, Change UK east England European candidate. Picture: Amanda Gummer

Archant

A woman, from Kimpton and mum of two, is competing for the European parliament elections as a candidate for Change UK.

Amanda Gummer, who has a PhD in neuropsychology, was inspired by the launch of the newly-formed Change UK to run in east England.

"I feel like a lot of people, fed up, with politics and I think its now time to get stuck-in and roll your sleeves up," Amanda said.

Change UK is a pro-remain, anti-Brexit party, made up of disaffected former Conservative and Labour MPs, which formed in February.

"I think the country is moving to remain. More people than not just want to get on with their lives and for Brexit to be over as it is taking up so much time that could be spent on other issues."

The strategy for Change UK in the European elections is to convince the government that there is a significant portion of the population that are committed to staying in the EU so they can have another referendum on Brexit.

Amanda is fifth on her party's list, meaning Change UK would need to get a significant share of the vote for her to win a seat.

"It's highly unlikely this time."

Proportional representation, in a closed list system, is used in the UK only during EU elections and seats are proportioned out based on the amount of votes for each party.

There are only seven seats up for grabs in east England, which are currently being held by a mixture of MEPs from UKIP, the Conservatives, Labour, the Brexit Party and the Social Democratic Party.

Amanda hopes the vote will not be split between the pro-remain parties. "We will redefine the EU from the inside," she said.

Adding, Change UK "is putting forward policies that are evidence based using research and science."

One of her daughters is also getting politically active and is now studying politics at university.

"My background is working with young people and children.

I hope we do not leave them a country in disarray.

The vote for European parliament elections will go ahead on 23 May.

For a full list of candidates running, check out your local council.

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

