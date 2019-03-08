Advanced search

Potters Bar eight-year old to bathe in baked beans at Tesco for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:38 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 31 July 2019

Kiera with some baked beans. Picture: Nicola Shah.

An eight-year-old girl from Potters Bar will sit in baked beans for charity.

Kiera Shah will be bathing in the gooey tomato beans for four hours in aid of Cancer Research UK.

She said: "I have chosen to raise money for Cancer Research because I believe it is important to find a cure to stop cancer."

Kiera is being helped in this endeavour by Tesco in Potters Bar, which is allowing her to put the tub in its store so passing shoppers can also donate.

She said: "A big thank you to Tesco's Potters Bar for allowing me to do this."

Currently, she is 70 per cent towards her target of £500.

So if you want to help her get further along, go to the Just Giving website.

If you want to see her step into the baked beans live, head to Tesco in Potters Bar on Saturday, August 10.

