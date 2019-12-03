Advanced search

Hatfield run raises several thousand of pounds for St Albans suicide prevention charity

PUBLISHED: 06:58 05 December 2019

From left to right: University of Hertfordshire Student Union mascot, Student Activities co-ordinator Trinity Handley-MacMath, the Hatfield Town Council Mayor Linda Mendez. Kelly’s Storage charity events director Moira Martin and Kelly the Kangaroo at the University of Herts, De Havilland campus race. Picture: Kelly’s Storage charity events.

From left to right: University of Hertfordshire Student Union mascot, Student Activities co-ordinator Trinity Handley-MacMath, the Hatfield Town Council Mayor Linda Mendez. Kelly's Storage charity events director Moira Martin and Kelly the Kangaroo at the University of Herts, De Havilland campus race. Picture: Kelly's Storage charity events.

Hatfield students and residents got together on Saturday to raise thousands of pounds for a suicide prevention charity.

The St Albans-based OLLIE Foundation will use the money for suicide awareness, intervention and prevention training by empowering professionals and young adults in their own communities to lead suicide prevention activities.

Archive and data business Kelly's Storage's charity arm - which covered the costs of the event - was helped by the University of Hertfordshire Students' Union.

Moira Martin, director of the organiser of Kelly's Storage charity events - said: "The event was designed to draw students, residents, local businesses and this amazing local charity together in common cause.

"Kelly's Storage Charity Events are proud to have initiated this project and hope to continue to build on it and deliver an even more successful event next year. Watch this space!"

If you wish to donate to the OLLIE Foundation please go to charity.kellystorage.co.uk.

