Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Kellie Sutton, 30, from Welwyn Garden City, died on August 26 2017, leaving behind her three children aged 14, 11, and four.

Kellie Sutton's grave in 2018. Picture: Pamela Taylor. Kellie Sutton's grave in 2018. Picture: Pamela Taylor.

She took her own life after months of abuse by her boyfriend, who is now in prison.

Today marks the anniversary of her tragic death, but despite three years having passed her grave still doesn’t have a headstone.

The lack of which has been a cause of distress for her children, the oldest of which has said they don’t want to return to the grave until there is one.

Michelle, grandmother to Kellie’s children, told this paper: “We like to take her to Kellie’s grave on Mother’s Day, birthdays and Christmas.

The last time she was there she totally broke down looking around asking why her mum still didn’t have a headstone.

“It upset her and she felt strongly enough to say she didn’t want to return until there was one, I promised her I would do what I could to get this sorted.”

