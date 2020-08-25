Advanced search

Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 August 2020

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Kellie Sutton, 30, from Welwyn Garden City, died on August 26 2017, leaving behind her three children aged 14, 11, and four.

Kellie Sutton's grave in 2018. Picture: Pamela Taylor.Kellie Sutton's grave in 2018. Picture: Pamela Taylor.

She took her own life after months of abuse by her boyfriend, who is now in prison.

Today marks the anniversary of her tragic death, but despite three years having passed her grave still doesn’t have a headstone.

The lack of which has been a cause of distress for her children, the oldest of which has said they don’t want to return to the grave until there is one.

Michelle, grandmother to Kellie’s children, told this paper: “We like to take her to Kellie’s grave on Mother’s Day, birthdays and Christmas.

The last time she was there she totally broke down looking around asking why her mum still didn’t have a headstone.

“It upset her and she felt strongly enough to say she didn’t want to return until there was one, I promised her I would do what I could to get this sorted.”

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Witness appeal after man threatens and demands money from victim in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unknown man demanded money from a person in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Missing Vincent, 14, could be in Hatfield

Vincent Kelsey, who is missing from Henfield, could have taken the train to Hatfield. Picture: Sussex police

