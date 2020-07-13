Advanced search

Fundraiser set up for Kellie Sutton’s headstone

PUBLISHED: 20:58 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:58 13 July 2020

Kellie Sutton. Picture: Supplied.

Kellie Sutton. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Nearly three years on from her tragic death, mum-of-three Kellie Sutton’s grave is still without a headstone’.

Kellie Sutton's grave in 2018. Picture: Pamela Taylor.Kellie Sutton's grave in 2018. Picture: Pamela Taylor.

The lack of which has been a cause of stress and discomfort for Kellie’s three children.

Grandmother Michelle Sheriff told this paper that one of the children was left in tears after visiting the grave without a headstone and doesn’t want to return until there is one.

You may also want to watch:

The family has unfortunately been unable to afford the costs involved, so to help the WHTimes has set up a GoFundMe which you can visit here.

Kellie’s brother, Steven is determined to help get Kellie a headstone for her children: “It’s not fair on them that their mum has nothing on her grave.

“She was the kindest and best person you could meet. Always happy.

“I miss my sister every day.”

Visit the fundraiser here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

WGC@100: Do you remember Welwyn Stores?

Welwyn Stores (later John Lewis) was designed by Louis de Soissons. Pictured here in the 1920s.

Lib Dems claim Welwyn Garden City town centre is ‘stuck and unchanging’

Malcolm Cowan, Liberal Democrat group leader and a Peartree councillor, on the railway bridge. Picure: Malcolm Cowan

Most Read

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

WGC@100: Do you remember Welwyn Stores?

Welwyn Stores (later John Lewis) was designed by Louis de Soissons. Pictured here in the 1920s.

Lib Dems claim Welwyn Garden City town centre is ‘stuck and unchanging’

Malcolm Cowan, Liberal Democrat group leader and a Peartree councillor, on the railway bridge. Picure: Malcolm Cowan

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Fundraiser set up for Kellie Sutton’s headstone

Kellie Sutton. Picture: Supplied.

WGC@100: Creating housing for all

WGC housing designed by architect Louis de Soissons: Barnfield Road.

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Nominate your top sports club for a prestigious Hertfordshire Community Award

Stevenage Starlets FC, last year's Comet Club of the Year, presented by Archant group sports editor Lee Power. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO