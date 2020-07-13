Fundraiser set up for Kellie Sutton’s headstone

Kellie Sutton. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Nearly three years on from her tragic death, mum-of-three Kellie Sutton’s grave is still without a headstone’.

Kellie Sutton's grave in 2018. Picture: Pamela Taylor. Kellie Sutton's grave in 2018. Picture: Pamela Taylor.

The lack of which has been a cause of stress and discomfort for Kellie’s three children.

Grandmother Michelle Sheriff told this paper that one of the children was left in tears after visiting the grave without a headstone and doesn’t want to return until there is one.

The family has unfortunately been unable to afford the costs involved, so to help the WHTimes has set up a GoFundMe which you can visit here.

Kellie’s brother, Steven is determined to help get Kellie a headstone for her children: “It’s not fair on them that their mum has nothing on her grave.

“She was the kindest and best person you could meet. Always happy.

“I miss my sister every day.”

