Hatfield man charged with possession of an offensive weapon in Nottingham

A Hatfield man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in Nottingham.

Kaleb Mensah, 19, of Stonecross Road, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Nottingham officers made the arrest and seized a lock knife during a city-wide operation, targeting drugs and associated violence.

Police say Mr Mensah ran off on Wednesday after officers tried to stop and search him but he was detained in the Upper Parliament Street area after a short foot chase and a lock knife was recovered.

Inspector Paul Gummer, Nottingham neighbourhood inspector for the city centre, said: "The aim is to tackle drug dealing and any associated violence that comes with it, including the carrying of weapons.

"This kind of proactive policing has certainly had an impact in tackling those issues and you can tell by the reaction of the public that people are pleased to see officers and the drugs dog out keeping them safe."