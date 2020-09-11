‘Outstanding’ corporate director to take over as chief executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Ka Ng is likely to become the new chief executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: WHBC Archant

After the departure of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s chief executive, one of the three corporate directors is to take over his role on a temporary basis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chief Executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Rob Bridge, will be stepping down in the Autumn. Picture WHBC Chief Executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Rob Bridge, will be stepping down in the Autumn. Picture WHBC

If full council gives agreement on September 17, Ka Ng will become interim chief executive after Rob Bridge leaves to do the same job at the recently formed North Northamptonshire unitary authority.

A government white paper on local government reform is expected to be published this autumn, and it is hoped that the interim arrangement will provide enough time for the future of district, borough and county councils to become clearer, and once it is WHBC will make a more permanent appointment.

Leader of the council, Cllr Tony Kingsbury, said: “Rob has made a big difference to the council, and to the borough, in his three and a half years here. He has been ably supported by three excellent directors who each bring significant skills and experience to Welwyn Hatfield.

“All three are ambitious and put themselves forward for this interim post, and Ka was the successful candidate amongst a very strong field. Ka is an outstanding local government officer who is deeply committed to her role. I very much look forward to working even more closely with her.”

Ms Ng, who will take over as head of paid service at the end of October, said: “It will be an honour to work alongside the leader, the cabinet, other group leaders and my fellow directors to continue the great work that officers and members have been doing in extremely challenging times.

“The future has never been more uncertain, but with the team, the culture, and ways of working that Rob has built here we are well placed to continue making great strides towards making Welwyn Hatfield a better place to live, work and visit.”

A WGC resident, Ms Ng began her time at WHBC in 2009 as a management accountant and, after a spell at Hackney Council, returned as finance manager before becoming head of resources.

After another period outside the borough as director of resources at Maldon District Council, she returned to WHBC in 2016 to take on her current role which, along with being the council’s chief financial officer, has responsibility for waste and recycling, parks, play areas and other public spaces, as well as leisure, cultural services, strategy and performance, customer service and communications.