Suicide prevention charity formed after tragedy to be supported by Mayor

Published: 2:40 PM August 19, 2021

Welwyn-based mental health charity JOCA has been chosen by new Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Peter Hebden, as his charity for the year.

Suicide is the single largest cause of death among young men in the UK, and rising. JOCA – which stands for Just One Click Away – was founded by Welwyn Rugby Club members following the tragic loss of lives at the club through suicide.

Friends and colleagues at the club wanted to do something positive in the wake of such tragic circumstances and started JOCA to give those around them support and a friendly ear in times of need.

JOCA is a welfare committee dedicated to promoting and ensuring pastoral care and general wellbeing for all members of their club.

The charity now has a support team on hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the following email address joca@welwynrfc.co.uk or by using the form on its website.

A choice of free services are offered to anyone who approaches JOCA, with, beyond this, an occasional fee-paying service as an option if it’s felt necessary. It will also sign-post to other organisations.

Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Peter Hebden, said: “This charity provides a vital service to people struggling with their mental health, and I’m so pleased to be able to shine a light on the brilliant work its volunteers do for the community.

“The pandemic has shown us how this kind of support is needed now more than ever. But it’s also testament to the strength of character that our residents have shown during this awful period - following the guidelines while still helping each other where they can - that we will hopefully be able to do some great Covid-safe fundraising in the coming months!”

The JOCA team said: “We’re really happy to have been chosen to be the Welwyn Hatfield Mayor’s charity of the year. Any donations will enable us as a small voluntary run organisation to support and work to make a real difference to anyone who is struggling or in crisis with their mental health.”

For more information go to jocarugby.co.uk.