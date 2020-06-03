Advanced search

Hatfield Junior Bake Off star embraces Willow’s take time for tea campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:15 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 03 June 2020

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

A 2019 Junior Bake Off star from Hatfield has taken time for tea and Welwyn Hatfield’s Willow Foundation.

Zak Travess is urging everyone – along with the terminal illness charity – to fundraise during lockdown by holding a socially distanced garden party, or even a virtual tea party for loved ones further away.

He is joined by head pastry chef at Auberge du Lac at Brocket Hall, Chris Hurter, for Willow’s Take Time for Tea campaign, running from 22 to 28 June.

Both chef’s are also sharing their recipes on YouTube with Chris demonstrating a triple chocolate cookie recipe and Zak cooking up some cupcakes.

Willow, founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and wife Megs, helps terminally ill young adults 16 to 40 fulfil uplifting and unforgettable special days.

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark BourdillonZak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

However during the pandemic, Willow is continuing its work by giving out special positivity packs to those most in need.

Find out more and get a free fundraising pack, plus a Red Letters Day voucher worth £34.99 at willowfoundation.org.uk/tea.

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark BourdillonZak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark BourdillonZak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark BourdillonZak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

