Hatfield Junior Bake Off star embraces Willow’s take time for tea campaign

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon Archant

A 2019 Junior Bake Off star from Hatfield has taken time for tea and Welwyn Hatfield’s Willow Foundation.

Zak Travess is urging everyone – along with the terminal illness charity – to fundraise during lockdown by holding a socially distanced garden party, or even a virtual tea party for loved ones further away.

He is joined by head pastry chef at Auberge du Lac at Brocket Hall, Chris Hurter, for Willow’s Take Time for Tea campaign, running from 22 to 28 June.

Both chef’s are also sharing their recipes on YouTube with Chris demonstrating a triple chocolate cookie recipe and Zak cooking up some cupcakes.

Willow, founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and wife Megs, helps terminally ill young adults 16 to 40 fulfil uplifting and unforgettable special days.

However during the pandemic, Willow is continuing its work by giving out special positivity packs to those most in need.

Find out more and get a free fundraising pack, plus a Red Letters Day voucher worth £34.99 at willowfoundation.org.uk/tea.

