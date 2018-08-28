Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City play facility closed for maintenance

PUBLISHED: 11:35 07 January 2019

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

A popular soft play facility in Welwyn Garden City is closed for maintenance.

A notice was posted to the Better website of Gosling Sports Park saying: “Jungle Better Play - is currently closed due to maintenance repairs, we apologise for any inconvenience caused”.

The notice does not say when Better Play - generally known as Jungle Mania to parents - will reopen.

In a photo posted by a Facebook user on Saturday, the paper notice used to make the announcement onsite appears to have been recycled from two other occasions, as the dates of November 26 and December 2, 2018, have been scribbled out and the word ‘today’ underlined.

GLL, which runs the Better sports facilities at Gosling, had to check the safety of its facilities in April 2018 when a mother complained of having got an electric shock from a bare wire sticking out of a children’s toy.

The facility also underwent out-of-hours maintenance in October.

READ MORE: Welwyn Garden City’s Jungle Mania play facility to stay open

Gosling Sports Hall, which houses Better Play, is due to close at the end of March after a shock announcement on December 24.

The move has spurred a petition that now has over 2,400 signatures.

