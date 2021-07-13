July 19: What restrictions are changing on 'Freedom Day'?

Published: 1:15 PM July 13, 2021

Face masks will not be a legal requirement after July 19 but may still be worn by lots of people - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield businesses and residents alike are gearing up for the relaxation of the final Covid restrictions next Monday - what the government is dubbing 'Freedom Day' - but what will this mean in reality?

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Parliament on Monday that the next stage of lockdown easing would be taking place on July 19, despite medical experts warning the move was dangerous as infection rates continue to rise.

From Monday people in England will no longer be legally required to wear masks, restrictions on gatherings will be removed and social distancing measures will be scrapped - however, businesses will be able to set rules for entry to their own premises.

Pubs and restaurants

The John Bunyan pub - Credit: Google Maps

Perhaps the biggest change for pubs and restaurants is that they will no longer require ordering with QR codes or via table service, and punters will finally be able to go up and order at the bar.

Landlord of the John Bunyan pub in Coleman Green Lane, Anthony Denoronha will be celebrating the restrictions easing: "Here at the John Bunyan pub, we are happy they are loosening the restrictions.

"Our staff will keep wearing masks for the time being. We are planning to start with a small pub pride night on the 23rd July then have a bigger celebration of the rules lifting on the 12th September with a big outdoor party with music and food."

Gyms

Welwyn Garden City gym owner John will still encourage gym goers to wear a mask in the reception and locker areas - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since gyms reopened earlier this year, most users will have had to have worn a face mask in communal areas or faced restrictions on the number of people allowed in a group class - but as social distancing measures are being scrapped these may no longer be a requirement.

John Turner, manager at Anytime Fitness Welwyn Garden City, said although he was delighted at the restrictions being lifted they will still be taking precautions to ensure the virus doesn't spread.

"Even after the restrictions are lifted, we will continue with our increased number of sanitiser wipe pods and cleaning stations. Our extensive signage regarding cleaning equipment after use will be kept in place to remind members.

"Signs encouraging members and guests to wear face masks in the reception and locker area, as well as in the club office, will be kept on display, but this will ultimately be down to the individual.

"With regards to social distancing, when social distancing came in to force, our equipment was moved around our gym with a lot of open floor space available, and this will mainly stay the same. Class numbers will continue to be monitored and precautions taken to ensure they are not overcrowded."

Cinemas and theatres

Campus West cinema will reopen on Freedom Day - Credit: Alan Davies

Cinemas and theatres will return to full capacity and for Welwyn Garden City's Campus West will be reopening on Monday - although the borough council is yet to share what social distancing measures, if any, will be in place when it does.

If you decide to visit you will be able to catch Marvel's Black Widow or The Father featuring an Oscar winning performance from Sir Anthony Hopkins, but in theory you won't have to worry if you've forgotten your mask, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he expects people to wear face coverings in "crowded and enclosed spaces", and that in the future venues might "make use of the NHS Covid Pass as a means of entry".

Shopping

Wearing face coverings in shops will no longer be mandatory in England, but shops may ask you to wear them. Picture: East and North Herts CCG - Credit: East and North Herts CCG

Going for your weekly shop may not change too significantly, Tesco is carrying out an internal review into its mask-wearing policy but is presently still following the current guidance, while Sainsbury's CEO Simon Roberts said the decision to wear one would be down to the indivdual: "I think in the end it will come down to the choices that individual customers and colleagues want to make. It is going to be driven by customer and by colleague choice.”

Work

Working from home where possible will no longer be a government directive.

