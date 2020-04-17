Downton Abbey creator’s new drama filmed near Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Cast of Belgravia from left to right: Alice Eve, Ella Purnell, Jack Bardoe, Harriet Walter, Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig and Tom Wilkinson. Picture: ITV. Archant

A new period drama written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes was filmed near Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar.

Wrotham Park. Picture: Submitted. Wrotham Park. Picture: Submitted.

The ITV series Belgravia, which airs its last episode today, takes place mainly in 19th Century London.

But viewers of the show should also be able to spot Wrotham Park, near Potters Bar, which is where Lord and Lady Brockenhurst have their estate – Lymington.

Wrotham has been used before in other Julian Fellowes-written films such as Gosford Park and 2004’s Vanity Fair. The neo-Palladian English country house has also been used in the spy-action film series Kingsman.

Various other scenes in Belgravia were also filmed at Brocket Hall near Welwyn Garden City, which also has a rich history, having being used in Johnny English Reborn, The Queen, Willow and the 1995 adaption of Pride and Prejudice with Collin Firth.

Brocket Hall. Picture: Joe Graham. Brocket Hall. Picture: Joe Graham.

Harriet Walter as Lady Brockenhurst, who lives at a country estate (Wrotham Park), in ITV series Belgravia. Picture: ITV Harriet Walter as Lady Brockenhurst, who lives at a country estate (Wrotham Park), in ITV series Belgravia. Picture: ITV

