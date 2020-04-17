Downton Abbey creator’s new drama filmed near Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 April 2020
Archant
A new period drama written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes was filmed near Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar.
The ITV series Belgravia, which airs its last episode today, takes place mainly in 19th Century London.
But viewers of the show should also be able to spot Wrotham Park, near Potters Bar, which is where Lord and Lady Brockenhurst have their estate – Lymington.
Wrotham has been used before in other Julian Fellowes-written films such as Gosford Park and 2004’s Vanity Fair. The neo-Palladian English country house has also been used in the spy-action film series Kingsman.
Various other scenes in Belgravia were also filmed at Brocket Hall near Welwyn Garden City, which also has a rich history, having being used in Johnny English Reborn, The Queen, Willow and the 1995 adaption of Pride and Prejudice with Collin Firth.
To catch up on Belgravia please go to itv.com/hub/belgravia/2a7593.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.