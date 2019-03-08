Advanced search

Hatfield woman raises money for mother lost to dementia

PUBLISHED: 08:52 10 August 2019

Julia Rollinson lost her mother to dementia. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A Hatfield woman, who lost her mother last year to dementia, is raising money for The Alzheimer's Society.

Julia Rollinson cycled 72 km - one kilometer for every year of her mother's life - from Hatfield to Welwyn Garden City in June.

READ MORE: Hatfield family offer dementia support following mum's death

"I did the ride over a couple of events, some at The Weltech Centre where our offices are, some at The Dementia Friendly Community Café in Digswell where I volunteer and the last part was cycling around Hatfield with my trainer Leigh Burrows ending up at The Wrestlers Pub in Hatfield where my friends waited for me," Ms Rollinson said.

"My company Plowright Hinton Electrical sponsored the event and so far we have raised a total of £1340 for The Alzheimer's Society.

"We would love to publicly thank all the local people and businesses who so kindly gave their time and money."

Her company is also set to hold another event, in memory of her mother called Cycling for Christine Rollinson, for anyone that would like to raise money for a charity.

