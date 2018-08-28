Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City-based charity receives funding boost for outreach project

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 December 2018

Welwyn Garden City charity Jubilee House Care Trust has received funds towards its outreach project through CALA Homes community bursary scheme. Jubilee House CEO Jon Pratten, senior support worker Kathryn Sinnott, CALA Homes commercial director James Dawkins, senior project manager Alida White and registered manager Sam Perry registered manager at the Peartree Short Break Centre. Picture: Vicki Couchman.

© Vicki Couchman / UNP 0845 600 7737

A Welwyn Garden City-based charity empowering people with learning difficulties has received a cash boost toward funding its outreach project.

Jubilee House Care Trust received a £1,000 donation from national housebuilder CALA Homes as this year’s recipient of its Community Bursary scheme.

With about 50 children and young people to access the outreach project each year, the funds will help pay for community activities including sports, swimming and hobby groups.

Jubilee House Care Trust CEO Jon Pratten said: “Not only does (the bursary) recognise the hard work and commitment of our staff, but it also gives so many children and young people in the area the opportunity to get involved in our outreach project and learn new skills and make new friends in the local community.”

The trust supports more than 120 children and adults, providing a range of services and activities including supported living and residential care, short breaks and respite care for family-carers.

