Welwyn Garden City charity’s urgent funding appeal following unexpected coronavirus costs

PUBLISHED: 12:36 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 15 April 2020

Jubilee House is appealing for help during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Kevin Lines

A Welwyn Garden City-based charity which supports children and adults with learning diasbilities has launched an urgent appeal for donations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jubilee House – which runs several residential care properties in and around the town – is asking for help to raise £7,000 to meet the unexpected costs.

The charity has already had to spend thousands of pounds on specialist cleaning and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as phones, webcams and laptops so families can keep in touch with the vulnerable people they care for who are having to self-isolate.

CEO Jon Pratten said: “In addition to severe learning disabilities, many of the people we support have complex medical conditions that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

“To help keep our service users and staff safe, we’ve had to buy specialist deep cleaning equipment, as well as masks, gloves, face shields and aprons.

“We’re also really worried about the people Jubilee House supports in their own homes who are self-isolating. Many are extremely vulnerable, and their family and friends are no longer able to visit them.

“In response, we’ve invested in more IT equipment so our carers can provide a vital lifeline during the lockdown.”

To launch the emergency appeal, Jubilee House has created a new video that explains why donations are urgently needed, and the difference they will make to people with learning disabilities.

Sam Perry, Registered Care Manager, said: “This is a really distressing time for the children and adults who depend on us and we are determined to help them through it.

“Unfortunately, it means spending money we simply hadn’t budgeted for. That’s why we are asking for donations to help care for some of the most vulnerable members of their community.”

To donate, go to crowdfunder.co.uk/covid-19-response or call 01707 372370.

