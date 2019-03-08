Breaking

Shohfah-El Israel jailed for minimum 17 years for murder of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel has been sentenced for the murder of missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Shohfah-El Israel has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years for murdering University of Hertfordshire midwifery student Joy Morgan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Israel, who is 40 and from North London, was found guilty in Reading Crown Court today after a jury deliberated for more than 11 hours.

Joy Morgan, 20, went missing in December and her body has not been found.

READ MORE: Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Passing sentence, judge Michael Soole said: "Only you know the circumstances of your terrible deed and why you did it.

You may also want to watch:

"You are evidently an intelligent man and have said nothing beyond the lies and the explanations which the jury has rejected.

"The court has heard the most moving personal statement from Joy's mother Carol Morgan, which speaks of Joy's warm, loving and caring personality and character.

"On top of all this must be the very particular and continuing distress and suffering which flows from your cruel and cowardly silence about Joy Morgan's final resting place.

"I am only too conscious that no sentence of the Court can palliate the loss and grief for Mrs Morgan and the wider family."

Israel, supporting himself with a walking stick, look at the floor as he was sentenced.

Some 158 days spent on remand in custody will be deducted from his jail term.