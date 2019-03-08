Breaking
Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan
PUBLISHED: 14:37 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 05 August 2019
Archant
A 40-year-old man from North London has been convicted of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan.
You may also want to watch:
Joy Morgan, a 20-year-old midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire, went missing in December, and her body has never been found.
Shohfah-El Israel, from Cricklewood, was found guilty today at Reading Crown Court, after the jury deliberated for more than nine hours.