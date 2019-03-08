Advanced search

How to investigate a murder with no body? Police on Joy Morgan case

PUBLISHED: 17:10 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 22 August 2019

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Herts police explain in a new video why it's difficult to investigate a murder with no body.

The force says the conviction of Shofah-el Israel, of Fordwych Road in London, for murdering University of Hertfordshire midwifery student Joy Morgan was a hard case to bring to trial.

And still, despite extensive searches being carried out, Herts police says Joy's body has never been found.

Det Supt Walker said: "We've got a family that are without their daughter's body. I would urge anyone that's got any information to please come forward and help us find Joy's body and get her back to her family."

If you have any information about where to find Joy's body please get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

How to investigate a murder with no body? Police on Joy Morgan case

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

