Joy Morgan's family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 14:58 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 07 October 2019
The family of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan has been contacted after a suspected body was found in woodland just outside Stevenage at the weekend.
Police were called by a member of the public at 7.43am on Saturday, who found what they believed to be a body in woodland off of Chadwell Road, in Norton Green.
No formal identification has taken place, but Herts police are pursuing a line of inquiry that it could be the body of murdered University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan, who was reported missing in February.
Two weeks later, on February 22, a group of police officers with sniffer dogs scoured grassland and woodland in the Norton Green area in a bid to find the 20-year-old's body.
The midwifery student was last seen alive in Ilford in East London on Boxing Day 2018, and was reported missing on February 7.
Shofah El-Israel - of Cricklewood, North London - was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison on August 5 this year, when Judge Michael Soole referred to the 40-year-old's "cruel and cowardly silence about Joy Morgan's final resting place".
Joy's family is being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
A post-mortem will take place tomorrow.
Police are still asking for people to come forward and report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its force communications room via their online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.
Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
