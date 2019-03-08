Joy Morgan's family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage.

The family of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan has been contacted after a suspected body was found in woodland just outside Stevenage at the weekend.

Hatfield student Joy Morgan and her mum Carol. Picture: Herts Police Hatfield student Joy Morgan and her mum Carol. Picture: Herts Police

Police were called by a member of the public at 7.43am on Saturday, who found what they believed to be a body in woodland off of Chadwell Road, in Norton Green.

No formal identification has taken place, but Herts police are pursuing a line of inquiry that it could be the body of murdered University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan, who was reported missing in February.

Two weeks later, on February 22, a group of police officers with sniffer dogs scoured grassland and woodland in the Norton Green area in a bid to find the 20-year-old's body.

The midwifery student was last seen alive in Ilford in East London on Boxing Day 2018, and was reported missing on February 7.

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Shofah El-Israel - of Cricklewood, North London - was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison on August 5 this year, when Judge Michael Soole referred to the 40-year-old's "cruel and cowardly silence about Joy Morgan's final resting place".

A tent has been put up at the scene. Picture: Matt Margesson A tent has been put up at the scene. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy's family is being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

A post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Police are still asking for people to come forward and report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its force communications room via their online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.