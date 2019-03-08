Advanced search

Body found in woods near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan

PUBLISHED: 17:12 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 10 October 2019

Police have confirmed that the body discovered in woodland near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Pictures: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Police have confirmed that the body discovered in woodland near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Pictures: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Archant

A body found in woodland near Stevenage has been identified as murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan, police have confirmed this evening.

Police at the scene after Joy Morgan's body was found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt MargessonPolice at the scene after Joy Morgan's body was found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

A member of the public found the body on Saturday in woodland off Chadwell Road in Norton Green, just outside of an area previously searched by officers, and reported it to police at around 7.40am.

The University of Hertfordshire midwifery student was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts policeShohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts police

On August 5, this year, Shohfah El-Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road in London, was found guilty of her murder. He is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years.

No cause of death was established in Tuesday's post-mortem and further tests will be carried out to find out how Joy died.

Det Ch Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "My thoughts are with Joy's family at this difficult time and while nothing can end their pain, I hope that this gives them closure and I am glad that they will now have the opportunity to say goodbye to Joy."

Carol Morgan, Joy's mum, said: "Joy was so beautiful and completely lived up to her name - she brought joy to all our lives.

"Our family has been living a nightmare and we miss her so, so much. Joy was studying to be a midwife and would have graduated by now.

Joy's mum Carol. Picture: Herts Police.Joy's mum Carol. Picture: Herts Police.

"I know she would have been amazing as a midwife.

"I was so proud of her and I always will be. She was our star."

Joy's family have requested for privacy at this difficult time.

If you have information that will help police with their enquiries, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its force communications room via its online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

