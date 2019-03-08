Advanced search

Ex-EU commissioner to talk about 'infantilised' UK politics in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:07 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 29 October 2019

Jonathan Hill in February 2015 when he was a European Commissioner. Picture: Jack Taylor/ European Union, 2015.

Jonathan Hill in February 2015 when he was a European Commissioner. Picture: Jack Taylor/ European Union, 2015.

A former European Union commissioner will talk about how UK politics has become infantilaised in Hatfield next Thursday.

The former leader of the House of Lords and European commissioner for financial stability, financial services and capital markets union Jonathan Hill will speak to University of Hertfordshire students during the chancellor's lecture.

Lord Hill resigned as a commissioner in the immediate aftermath of the UK's decision to leave the EU in June 2016.

President of the European Commission Jean Claude Junker said that, at the time, he tried to convince Lord Hill to stay on.

"I consider him to be a true European and not just the British Commissioner," Mr Junker said.

"However, I understand his decision and I respect it.

You can book your place on the University of Hertfordshire website here: herts.ac.uk/campaign/corporate-events-booking-form/chancellors-lecture-booking-form/_nocache.

