Fundraiser set to honour RAF veteran father with final mountain climb

John Wisdom will climb his 282nd and final Scottish Munro Mountain on May 25. - Credit: John Wisdom

A Knebworth man is set to complete an epic mountain climbing challenge in honour of his late father and to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

John Wisdom will climb his 282nd and final Scottish Munro Mountain on May 25, completing a more than 40-year climbing odyssey when he ascends to the peak at Sob Coire Sgreamhach.

The 64-year-old has been raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund after his father, John Snr, a Second World War RAF veteran, passed away in 2018.

“My dad was born in the West Highlands before the family moved to the south of England,” explained John.

“He joined No 1 RAF Technical School Halton in 1939 and spent much of his time in the early war years patching up Spitfires and Hurricane aircraft.

“He was underage at just 15 years old when he joined. When this became known he was stripped of his wage but allowed to continue in his post.

“He reviewed the King’s Regulations and discovered that he was entitled to a free glass of milk every day during his service life until his 16th birthday – this was honoured, causing much fun in the mess.”

John has climbed a total of 172,111, the equivalent of 20 times up Mount Everest from sea-level. - Credit: John Wisdom

Later in the war John Snr, who was a Senior Aircraftman Technician, was posted to the Far East, serving in the Arakan region of Burma.

John will be joined on the final leg of his adventure by wife Deirdre, son Henry and friends, which he describes as ‘one big adventure’.

During his climbing exploits, he has notched up 172,111 metres of total assent, the equivalent of 20 times up Mount Everest from sea-level.

“This has been one big adventure. I have ventured out many times solo and enjoyed the company of family and friends who have shared some of the challenges and antics along the way,” he said.

“I’ve walked, scrambled, climbed, camped, mountain biked and skied in these magnificent mountains across the four seasons and has travelled by foot and mountain bike over 2,900kms of wild country to summit 281 Munros in 140 days.”

John will be joined by his wife, Deirdre, on his final climb. - Credit: John Wisdom

John is delighted to be supporting the RAF Benevolent Fund, which provides financial, emotional, and practical support to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.

“The RAF Benevolent Fund is a worthy cause serving the RAF community,” he added.

To donate to John and the RAF Benevolent Fund, click here