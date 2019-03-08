Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City John Lewis burglary: 1,000 of pounds worth of goods taken

PUBLISHED: 17:17 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 04 July 2019

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City was broken into last night. Picture: Google.

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City was broken into last night. Picture: Google.

Archant

Thousands of pounds worth of goods were stolen from the John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City yesterday

Police are investigating a burglary that happened between 11.50pm and 11.59pm at the John Lewis in Bridge Road.

A male offender gained entry by smashing a glass door at the Wigmores North entrance.

He then smashed a watch counter and stole thousands of pounds worth of watches.

Police believe he then left on foot in the direction of Stonehills.

He was subsequently seen cycling in the direction of Church Road.

If you have information contact Herts Police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 41/60132/19.

