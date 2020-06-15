Advanced search

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

PUBLISHED: 11:41 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 15 June 2020

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Archant

John Lewis has released a video outlining saftey measures it has put in place before the reopening its Welwyn Garden City store this week.

The shop will open on Thursday, June 18, with new social distancing measures, after being closed since March 23.

Some of the measures it has introduced include hand sanitising facilities around the shop, prominent signage reminding customers to keep a two metre distance from one another and frequent cleaning of touch points such as basket handles, lift buttons, door handles and chip and pin payment devices.

There will also be protective screens at all till points and areas of the shop where two metre social distancing cannot be achieved.

Customers will once again be able to shop numerous different categories from a variety of brands under one roof, and can also pick up their Click & Collect orders at John Lewis Welwyn.

John Lewis will also be trialling contactless Click & Collect collections via the carpark at the store from June 22, so customers don’t need to leave their cars to pick up their orders.

For online returns, they are trialling contactless drop boxes at the entrance to our shops. As a precaution, any returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours.

