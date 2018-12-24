Advanced search

John Lewis clearance sale starts

24 December, 2018 - 17:00
The clearance sale at John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will start on December 27.

Alan Davies

The traditional John Lewis clearance sale will open in store after Boxing Day, having gone live online on Christmas Eve.

John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will be closed on Tuesday, December 25, Christmas Day and Wednesday, December 26, Boxing Day.

The department store in Bridge Road, WGC, will reopen to shoppers on Thursday, December 27 at 9pm – when the in store clearance sale will start.

The traditional sale went live on the John Lewis website at 5pm.

CHRISTMAS OPENING HOURS

• John Lewis, Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Thursday, December 27: 9am to 8pm.

Friday, December 28: 9am to 7pm.

Saturday, December 29: 9am to 7pm.

Sunday, December 30: 11am to 5pm (open for browsing only from 10.30am to 11am).

• Your local store not listed? Visit the John Lewis store finder at www.johnlewis.com/our-shops to find opening times of other branches around the country this Christmas and New Year.

