John Lewis Christmas shopping opening hours

PUBLISHED: 22:14 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:14 19 December 2018

John Lewis

Here are the Christmas shopping opening hours for John Lewis.

Christmas shopping hours for John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City.

Want to know when department store John Lewis will be open and closed this Christmas?

Here are the festival shopping times for the store in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

John Lewis will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day.

• John Lewis, Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Thursday, December 20: 9am to 8pm.

Friday, December 21: 9am to 8pm.

Saturday, December 22: 9am to 7pm.

Sunday, December 23: 11am to 5pm (open for browsing only from 10.30am to 11am).

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 9am to 5pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Thursday, December 27: 9am to 8pm.

Friday, December 28: 9am to 7pm.

Saturday, December 29: 9am to 7pm.

Sunday, December 30: 11am to 5pm (open for browsing only from 10.30am to 11am).

• Your local store not listed? Visit the John Lewis store finder to find opening times of other branches around the country this Christmas.

