Jody Cundy makes history with silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Great Britain's Jody Cundy celebrates on the podium with his silver medal after finishing second in the Men's C4/C5 1000 metre Time Trial at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. - Credit: PA

Jody Cundy has become the first man in ParalympicsGB history to win a medal at seven games after he secured a silver medal in the C4-5 1000m time trial.

The 42-year-old was the 20th rider to take to the track at the Izu Velodrome, setting a blistering time 1:01.847 to put him in gold medal contention.

He had to settle for silver though as the last rider out, Spain’s Alfonso Cabello Llamas, went one better with a world record ride of 1:01.557.

In a show of sportsmanship, Cundy presented Cabello Llamas with his gold medal on the podium, and was quick to praise his rival following the race.

“I thought I'd be really disappointed with silver but I've just been beaten by the better man today,” he said.

“I pulled out a brilliant time but Alfonso was excellent. I did the best performance I can on the day, but when you're beaten by a performance like that you just have to take your hat off to him.”

Despite missing out on gold, the former Hatfield Swimming Club member did make history as he became the first male ParalympicsGB athlete to win a medal at seven games.

Cundy started out as a swimmer, winning three golds and two bronzes at Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, before switching to the bike.

Jody Cundy in action at the Izu Velodrome. - Credit: PA

His success continued on the track, with golds at Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016, and bronze at London 2012, bringing his medal total to 11.

Cundy turns 43 later this year, but he revealed he has plans to continue competing, saying: "I seem to be getting better with my old age.

“You learn from your mistakes, you learn to be more efficient with your training and know what works.

Jody Cundy (left) on the podium with Alfonso Cabello Llamas (centre) and Jozef Metelka. - Credit: PA

"Right now, my body's telling me I can do it and I'll keep doing this until it tells me I can't, or British Cycling say they don't want me anymore.

"Hopefully it's not that and I walk away when I want to."

He also plans to resume his rivalry with Cabello Llamas at the next games in Paris in 2024, adding: “We didn't get to race properly in London, I took revenge in Rio and now he's got it back from me. Maybe we make a thing of it again in Paris and go again. We need to settle it.”