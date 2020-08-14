Advanced search

Community centre reopens in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 09:58 16 August 2020

The Jim McDonald Centre

The Jim McDonald Centre

Archant

A Hatfield community centre has now reopened after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

Jimmy Mac’s Activity Centre for the retired and disabled, which is based at the Jim McDonald Centre, welcomed clients back on Tuesday, August 11.

The organisers told The WHT: “There are strict social distancing guidelines and sanitising procedures in place and we are asking our clients to wear face coverings if they can.

You may also want to watch:

“However people have been able to sit outside and enjoy the warm weather this week.

“There is a varied snack menu available including toasted sandwiches and jacket potatoes, teas, coffees and even cream teas. Most of our activities are on hold apart from a few light hearted quizzes but many of our clients who in some cases have seen nobody for weeks are just so happy to be able to come along and reconnect with friends and staff. “

“Unfortunately the council buses bringing people into Jimmy Mac’s are not operating yet but we hope that they will be able to start up a service before too long.

“If anyone is feeling lonely during these unusual times please do come along to Jimmy Mac’s where you will find a warm welcome from both clients and staff. We look forward to seeing you soon. If anyone wants further information please call the Centre on 01707 270068.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

CCTV image released after criminal damage to pub in Welwyn Garden City

This man may be able to help police with their enquiries following damage to a pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping centre

The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

A teenager was bitten by a dog in Welwyn Garden City last week. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

CCTV image released after criminal damage to pub in Welwyn Garden City

This man may be able to help police with their enquiries following damage to a pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping centre

The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

A teenager was bitten by a dog in Welwyn Garden City last week. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Community centre reopens in Hatfield

The Jim McDonald Centre

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Double tournament joy for young and old at Knebworth Golf Club

Louis Hudspith of Knebworth Golf Club won the Junior Open.

Welwyn Hatfield restaurant owner ‘suprised’ at success of Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Embleton stars in county championship but ladies take the honours at Brookmans Park

Phil Embleton of Brookmans Park Golf Club at the Herts County Senior Championship.