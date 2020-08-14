Community centre reopens in Hatfield

The Jim McDonald Centre Archant

A Hatfield community centre has now reopened after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jimmy Mac’s Activity Centre for the retired and disabled, which is based at the Jim McDonald Centre, welcomed clients back on Tuesday, August 11.

The organisers told The WHT: “There are strict social distancing guidelines and sanitising procedures in place and we are asking our clients to wear face coverings if they can.

You may also want to watch:

“However people have been able to sit outside and enjoy the warm weather this week.

“There is a varied snack menu available including toasted sandwiches and jacket potatoes, teas, coffees and even cream teas. Most of our activities are on hold apart from a few light hearted quizzes but many of our clients who in some cases have seen nobody for weeks are just so happy to be able to come along and reconnect with friends and staff. “

“Unfortunately the council buses bringing people into Jimmy Mac’s are not operating yet but we hope that they will be able to start up a service before too long.

“If anyone is feeling lonely during these unusual times please do come along to Jimmy Mac’s where you will find a warm welcome from both clients and staff. We look forward to seeing you soon. If anyone wants further information please call the Centre on 01707 270068.”