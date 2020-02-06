Advanced search

Fresh look for Hatfield's Jim McDonald Centre in 30th year

PUBLISHED: 06:59 07 February 2020

The Hive at the Jim McDonald Centre has been redecorated. Picture: supplied

The Hive at the Jim McDonald Centre has been redecorated. Picture: supplied

The Jim McDonald Centre has a fresh new look for its 30th anniversary and is now called 'The Hive at the Jim McDonald Centre.

The community hub, located off High View in south Hatfield, has been transformed by an internal redecoration as well as several colourful new signs and murals, including a 'history wall' explaining the origins and idea behind the council-owned and run centre - which opened in 1990.

The Hive offers affordable activities and facilities for everyone in the community. The popular centre is also home to various community groups, such as the Jimmy Mac's Activity Centre for retired and disabled people, the Hatfield Gateway Club and One YMCA.

"The new name, The Hive, reflects how much goes on at this centre, with sporting and leisure activities for all, from the young of age to the young at heart," said Councillor Nick Pace, executive member for housing and communities.

"The centre has been at the heart of the local community for 30 years, we hope the bright, modern look will encourage more people to spend more time at The Hive making use of its fantastic facilities, like the café and soft play area in Freddie's Den, the sports hall or the meeting rooms."

For information on The Hive at the Jim McDonald Centre, visit welhat.gov.uk/community-centres/the-hive.

