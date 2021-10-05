Brocket Hall golf day raises £35,000 for Jewish charity

Published: 11:29 AM October 5, 2021

There were plenty of smiles at Brocket Hall for the the 43rd Pro Am Golf Tournament. - Credit: Justin Grainge

A charity golf tournament at Welwyn Garden City’s Brocket Hall has raised more than £35,000 for a Jewish charity.

The 43rd Pro Am Golf Tournament saw 69 golfers and 23 professionals take to the course, with the money raised going to Jewish Care's Rela Goldhill at Otto Schiff home, a specialist home providing care for adults with physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

After a morning on the 18-hole course that provides stunning views of Brocket Hall, the Broadwater Lake and surrounding parkland, golfers enjoyed a lunch at Brocket Hall where Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and community engagement, Adam Overlander-Kaye spoke to the golfers.

“I’d like to thank the committee for their hard work, Lockton, our sponsors and all of the participants in the tournament for your support in raising funds for our work at Jewish Care’s Rela Goldhill at Otto Schiff home,” he said.

London & Central Securities team with pro golfer Daniel Brooks. - Credit: Justin Grainge

“Your support really does change people’s lives. After a difficult 18 months, our highly trained staff at the home have supported the residents through the COVID-19 pandemic and kept them safe.

“The staff continue to care for the residents as well as to enable them to enjoy as full and active lifestyle as possible, as part of the community in a warm Jewish atmosphere.”

This year saw two winning teams, each with a male and female professional golfer.

Jeremy Curtis’ team with professional golfer, Whitney Hillier. - Credit: Justin Grainge

, scoring 86 points, while London & Central Securities were also winners with 96 points, joined by professional male golfer, Daniel Brooks.

The tournament was the 43rd Pro Am Golf Tournament organised by the Pro Am Golf Committee and sponsored by Lockton Companies Inc. To date, the tournament has raised over £1 million for Jewish Care.

Jewish Care is the largest health and social care organisation serving the Jewish community in London and the south east, with over 70 centres and services impacting the lives of 10,000 people every week.

To find out more about Jewish Care, visit www.jewishcare.org.