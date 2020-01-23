Advanced search

Jewellery worth thousands stolen in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 16:41 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 23 January 2020

Images of the jewllery which was stolen in December. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Following a burglary in Welwyn Garden City, police have released photos of stolen jewellery and are urging the public to get in touch if they recognise the items.

At around 6.30pm on Saturday, December 14, a person or persons gained access to a Coltsfoot property after smashing a patio door.

Once inside, they conducted a messy search and stole around twenty items of Asian gold jewellery - including necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets worth thousands of pounds.

It is believed they arrived and left the area in a blue Audi estate vehicle, possibly an A6 or S6.

Investigator Linda Bunton, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "We've been carrying out extensive enquiries into this burglary and we've now received photos of jewellery that was taken.

"The victims are understandably devastated so I am urging the public to take a good look and get in touch if you recognise the items or have been offered them for sale.

"Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the burglary or suspicious activity in the area. Perhaps you saw the vehicle used? Did you capture it on dash cam footage?

"If you have seen the jewellery, been offered it for sale, or have any other information about the burglary that might help our investigation, please get in touch."

If you think you can help, call the non-emergency number 101 or email linda.bunton@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/112406/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

