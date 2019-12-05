Have you seen this jewellery stolen from Welwyn?

Police have released photos of jewellery stolen during a burglary in Welwyn in a bid to trace it.

One or more burglars broke into a house in Oaklea at 5.25pm on Thursday, November 21 by removing a kitchen window and climbing through.

Once inside, they stole numerous items of jewellery from a bedroom.

The following items of jewellery were reported stolen:

- DKNY white ceramic and rose gold watch (pictured)

- Emporio Armani silver watch (pictured)

- Gold wedding ring with centre inset diamond (pictured)

- Jigsaw hoop and pearl gold plate earrings (pictured)

- Links of London silver drop earrings (pictured)

- Sold gold Italian bracelet (pictured)

- Tiffany Palomo Picasso Luce spiral earrings (pictured)

- Tiffany silver and rubedo 1837 interlocking circles necklace (pictured)

- Tiffany silver barcode bracelet (pictured)

- Tiffany silver heart necklace (pictured)

- Tiffany silver key necklace

- Tiffany silver heart disk bracelet

- Turquoise and pearl necklace (pictured)

- Gold engagement ring with centre diamond and small inset diamond to either side

- Gold knot stud earrings

- Gold oval-shaped locket

- Australian opal and silver chain necklace

- Silver filigree necklace with small New Zealand greenstones

- Pearl and gold chain bracelet

- Gold bangles x 2

DC Caroline Niwaz, who is investigating, said: "The offender(s) took jewellery that was valuable in terms of money but also sentimentally.

"Have you seen this jewellery? Have you been offered it for sale? Please get in touch if you think you can help us find it.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who might have seen the burglary take place or suspicious behaviour in the area.

"If you can help, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or email me at caroline.niwaz@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/105228/19."