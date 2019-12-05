Advanced search

Have you seen this jewellery stolen from Welwyn?

PUBLISHED: 10:26 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 05 December 2019

Police have released images of jewellery stolen in a burglary in Welwyn. Picture: Herts police

Police have released images of jewellery stolen in a burglary in Welwyn. Picture: Herts police

Police have released photos of jewellery stolen during a burglary in Welwyn in a bid to trace it.

One or more burglars broke into a house in Oaklea at 5.25pm on Thursday, November 21 by removing a kitchen window and climbing through.

Once inside, they stole numerous items of jewellery from a bedroom.

The following items of jewellery were reported stolen:

- DKNY white ceramic and rose gold watch (pictured)

- Emporio Armani silver watch (pictured)

- Gold wedding ring with centre inset diamond (pictured)

- Jigsaw hoop and pearl gold plate earrings (pictured)

- Links of London silver drop earrings (pictured)

- Sold gold Italian bracelet (pictured)

- Tiffany Palomo Picasso Luce spiral earrings (pictured)

- Tiffany silver and rubedo 1837 interlocking circles necklace (pictured)

- Tiffany silver barcode bracelet (pictured)

- Tiffany silver heart necklace (pictured)

- Tiffany silver key necklace

- Tiffany silver heart disk bracelet

- Turquoise and pearl necklace (pictured)

- Gold engagement ring with centre diamond and small inset diamond to either side

- Gold knot stud earrings

- Gold oval-shaped locket

- Australian opal and silver chain necklace

- Silver filigree necklace with small New Zealand greenstones

- Pearl and gold chain bracelet

- Gold bangles x 2

DC Caroline Niwaz, who is investigating, said: "The offender(s) took jewellery that was valuable in terms of money but also sentimentally.

"Have you seen this jewellery? Have you been offered it for sale? Please get in touch if you think you can help us find it.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who might have seen the burglary take place or suspicious behaviour in the area.

"If you can help, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or email me at caroline.niwaz@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/105228/19."

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

