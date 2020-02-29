Advanced search

Police appeal launched after Welwyn Garden City burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:10 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 29 February 2020

A number of valuable items were stolen during a burglary in Welwyn Garden City last week, prompting Herts police to launch a public appeal.

This jewllery was stolen during a burglary in Little Youngs, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts PoliceThis jewllery was stolen during a burglary in Little Youngs, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Police are appealing to anyone who has been offered specific pieces of jewellery, or witnessed the burglary which took place in Little Youngs, WGC last Tuesday, to contact them.

After the offender gained access to the house in Little Youngs, they conducted a messy search and stole numerous pieces of jewellery, cash and an iPad.

The offender stole an engagement ring and Les Nereides ring (both pictured), a number of pieces of Tiffany jewellery, pearl earrings, an emerald and diamond ring and a number of pearl pieces.

Investigator Linda Bunton, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "I am asking the public to take a look at these photos and get in touch if you think you have seen the items.  "Perhaps you have been offered them for sale? Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you think you have seen the jewellery.

"At the time of the burglary, there was a white van in the area and we believe this may be connected to the offence. Did you see the van?

Again, please get in touch if you have information around this. Even the tiniest detail could prove vital in helping us to find the offender(s) and reunite the victim with their jewellery."

You can contact Linda on linda.bunton@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, referencing 41/15276/20.

Alternatively, you can remain 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

