Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rare moth spotted in Cuffley

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 August 2019

The Jersey Tiger Moth. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.

The Jersey Tiger Moth. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.

Archant

A "nationally scarce" moth has been spotted in Cuffley.

Blue Tits. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.Blue Tits. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.

Stephen Heliczer captured the Jersey Tiger Moth in his Hanyards Lane back garden earlier this month.

The nature and astronomy enthusiast often takes images of birds by concealing himself in a hideaway structure, but in this case did not have to as the moth proved less flighty than his normal vistitors.

You may also want to watch:

The moth is still regarded by the Sir David Attenborough-run charity Butterfly Conservation as "nationally scarce".

The Green-Veined White Butterfly. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.The Green-Veined White Butterfly. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.

But sightings of the Jersey Tiger Moth - which can be identified by its creamy white stripes, streaking on its dark forewing and black-spotted underwings which are either red/orange or yellow - have been increasing in recent years.

Mr Heliczer thinks climate change could be the reason for the uptick in sightings.

If you have seen any other rare moths - like the Jersey Tiger - or other animals please email: wildlifeinsight@gmail.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters tackle large field blaze in Hatfield

Seven appliances are at the scene of a large field fire in Hatfield

Here’s what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: ‘Don’t ever park in front of my driveway’

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters tackle large field blaze in Hatfield

Seven appliances are at the scene of a large field fire in Hatfield

Here’s what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: ‘Don’t ever park in front of my driveway’

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

England selection for Mill Green’s Ellen Hume ahead of Women’s Home Golf Internationals

Ellen Hume of Mill Green Golf Club has been selected by England for the Women's Home Internationals. Picture: LEADERBOARD PHOTOGRAPHY

Rare moth spotted in Cuffley

The Jersey Tiger Moth. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.

Firefighters tackle large field blaze in Hatfield

Seven appliances are at the scene of a large field fire in Hatfield

Stevenage crash: One remains in hospital in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Signalling fault causes disruption to trains between Hitchin and Cambridge

Signalling fault set to cause disruption to services running through Letchoworth and Baldock. Picture: Great Northern.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists