Rare moth spotted in Cuffley

The Jersey Tiger Moth. Picture: Stephen Heliczer. Archant

A "nationally scarce" moth has been spotted in Cuffley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blue Tits. Picture: Stephen Heliczer. Blue Tits. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.

Stephen Heliczer captured the Jersey Tiger Moth in his Hanyards Lane back garden earlier this month.

The nature and astronomy enthusiast often takes images of birds by concealing himself in a hideaway structure, but in this case did not have to as the moth proved less flighty than his normal vistitors.

You may also want to watch:

The moth is still regarded by the Sir David Attenborough-run charity Butterfly Conservation as "nationally scarce".

The Green-Veined White Butterfly. Picture: Stephen Heliczer. The Green-Veined White Butterfly. Picture: Stephen Heliczer.

But sightings of the Jersey Tiger Moth - which can be identified by its creamy white stripes, streaking on its dark forewing and black-spotted underwings which are either red/orange or yellow - have been increasing in recent years.

Mr Heliczer thinks climate change could be the reason for the uptick in sightings.

If you have seen any other rare moths - like the Jersey Tiger - or other animals please email: wildlifeinsight@gmail.com.