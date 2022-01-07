Quiz night with amazing prizes to raise money for Jenson

A big quiz night is coming to Welwyn Garden City to raise money for a boy with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, and there are some fab prizes up for grabs.

Jenson Mardlin, seven, needs frequent physiotherapy that costs £180 a week for two sessions and equipment. The physio helps Jenson learn how to support his own weight, hold his head up and take small steps with assistance. Without the treatment, Jenson is in a lot of pain.

"The more therapy and stretching he has the less pain he is in," Erin McCann, Jenson's relative, said. Erin is hosting a quiz night and raffle on January 29 at Hatfield Hyde Cricket Club, Welwyn Garden City, so the family can increase his therapy through the school holidays.

There will be two raffles (£3 or £10 a strip) and a disco. Erin will also host an auction in February or March with prizes including signed Anthony Joshua gloves, a two-night stay in the Hyatt Regency hotel in London, a signed Spurs shirt and a signed Arsenal Saka boot.