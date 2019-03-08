Advanced search

North Mymms Youth Project organiser named June's Howard Centre Community Hero

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2019

Howard Centre Community Hero

Howard Centre Community Hero

Archant

The founder of a North Mymms youth group has been named as the Howard Centre Community Hero for June.

James Bentall was presented with a cheque for £100 by the Welwyn Hatfield Times and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

James founded and has been running the North Mymms Youth Project for the past nine years, which helping children to get outside and interact with each other.

James, who works as a teacher at a school for children with special needs, said: "It's very humbling to be nominated for something which I just get a lot of enjoyment out of doing anyway.

"We're doing a big summer camp for our Youth Project at the end of August, where we'll be taking 40 to 50 kids for an adventurous week in Dorest.

I think the youth club is great because it gets the kids off the phones and outdoors which is where I think they belong.

"The youth club is great, but it's not a one man show - I have loads of people who help me, so a big thank you to them as well."

