Man who ‘horrifically took advantage’ of girl, 15, sentenced

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A man from Welwyn Garden City has been sentenced at St Albans Crown Court after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a child.

On Thursday, November 19, Jak Wademan-Nash was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years after he committed a sexual offence.

In the early hours of July 15, 2017, Wademan-Nash performed a sex act upon a 15-year-old girl in Hatfield.

Investigator Kay Leverton said: “Wademan-Nash’s actions that day were truly terrible.

“He took advantage of a vulnerable child and the consequences have had a horrific impact on the victim.

“The investigation has been extremely long and complex, with many enquiries. I want to commend the victim for her bravery throughout and hope that the sentence can offer her a small sense of closure.”

Wademan-Nash will also be put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

The 21-year-old must also attend a rehabilitation programme for 30 days.

A restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim for an indefinite period was also put in place.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit hertssarc.org.

This service is open to everyone – men, women and young people, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

You can also report information to police online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

According to the sentencing council, sexual activity with a child can mean the judge can order anything from a community order to 10 years’ custody.

This sentencing depends on culpability, what harm was caused and the realistic prospect of rehabilitation.