Banned driver jailed following high-speed police chase

Published: 10:58 AM October 18, 2021

Police chased Jack Fogden for 10 minutes through Cheshunt, Cuffley and Potters Bar. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A banned driver has been jailed for 12 months following a high-speed police chase through Cuffley and Potters Bar.

Jake Fogden, of Valley View, Goff’s Oak, Waltham Cross, pleaded guilty dangerous driving, possessing a Class A drug, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen and having no insurance.

Just after midnight on June 24, the 31-year-old was spotted running an amber traffic light in Cheshunt and a police chasing lasting 10 minutes followed.

“The police were in a marked car. The blue lights were activated, but he did not stop,” said prosecutor Stefan Weidmann.

“He was pursued out of Cheshunt, through Cuffley and Potters Bar.

You may also want to watch:

“The pursuit went on for 10 minutes. At times, he was travelling in excess of 100 mph where the limit was 30 miles per hour.

“He twice went through a red light, twice around a roundabout the wrong way. He went around blind corners at speed and turned off his own lights.”

The chases ended when Fogden crashed into a ditch and attempted to flee across a field.

Upon searching the him following his arrest, police found him to be in possession of a wrap of cocaine.

The 31-year-old had 28 previous convictions for 36 offences and was banned from driving until 12 October next year at the time of chase.

Angharad Hughes, defending, said Fogden, who had been at a friend’s house before the incident, had made a lapse of judgement by getting behind the wheel.

She said Fogden, who worked selling wooden pallets with his father, would benefit from help with drug and alcohol use.

In summing up, judge Michael Kay QC told him: “This sort of driving was extremely dangerous, very reckless and can end up with people receiving life-changing injuries or even death.”

Judge Kay also banned him from driving for three years and five months.