Welwyn Garden City Beaver raises more than £100 for NHS with yard sale

Published: 1:02 PM September 22, 2021

Jack's efforts raised more than £100 for the NHS. - Credit: Ian Maden

A member of the 2nd and 7th Welwyn Scout Group has raised more than £100 for the NHS by holding a yard sale as part of his efforts to earn a badge.

Seven-year-old Jack Devonshire, who is part of Beavers, set up the stall in his front garden with the support of his mum Tricia and fellow Welwyn Garden City residents.

Jack’s efforts were an attempt to earn a new badge introduced by the Scouts, but also to thank the NHS for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jack came up with the idea to clear out some of his toys and sell them in a driveway sale to those who wanted them,” said Tricia.

Jack was working towards a new scouting badge. - Credit: Ian Maden

“He also suggested, after a conversation about donating the money to a local cause, supporting the NHS because of the support they’ve given the local community during the pandemic.”

Jack was also supported by his friends who came along to the sale, such as fellow Beaver Krystian and his mum Giedre Daniel.

“It was such an amazing idea and very thoughtful of Jack to arrange a toy sale,” said Giedre.

“Jack is such an incredible and caring boy and to sell his toys in aid of the NHS is just amazing.”

The sale turned into a huge success, with Tricia continuing: “We raised more than £110 for the NHS and I’m so grateful to our local residents for supporting Jack’s cause.

Jack was supported by his friends Kai and Ethan Chapman-Cox and Krystian Daniel at the yard sale. - Credit: Ian Maden

“We live in a truly supportive and generous community and we met some really lovely people. It was a fantastic day and I especially thank Krystian, Kai and Ethan for their support during the sale.”

Karen Gaskell, assistant district commissioner for the mid-Herts district scouting group, helps run the Beaver group Jack attends and expressed her pride at Jack’s efforts.

“All our leaders were incredibly impressed with how Jack managed to raise money for the NHS in this way,” she said.

“Since starting Beavers, Jack has achieved his Chief Scout Bronze Award and is working towards his Community Impact and Money Skills awards.

“His toy sale is a great idea and will support his journey towards both awards.”