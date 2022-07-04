Children take to the stage for Potters Bar talent show

Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar hosted Ivy's Got Talent last Wednesday. - Credit: Natasha Boydell

Children from nine schools across Hertfordshire and Enfield took to the stage for a regional talent show held in Potters Bar last week.

More than 100 children took part in Ivy’s Got Talent on Wednesday, held at Wyllyotts Theatre and organised by the Ivy Learning Trust.

Children from The Wroxham School in Potters Bar perform at Ivy's Got Talent. - Credit: Natasha Boydell

Musicians, actors and dancers aged between five and eleven trod the boards in front of a packed audience of parents from across the schools, which included Potters Bar-based Wroxham School.

“Ivy’s Got Talent is all about bringing our schools together and celebrating the talent and diversity of our amazing pupils,” said Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of Ivy Learning Trust.

The event was organised by the Ivy Learning Trust. - Credit: Natasha Boydell

It was an incredible evening and such a delight to see how much the children enjoyed performing on the big stage in front of their parents.”

This was the second Ivy’s Got Talent event, with the first one held at Enfield’s Dugdale Centre in 2019.

Children from nine schools across Hertfordshire and Enfield performed. - Credit: Natasha Boydell



