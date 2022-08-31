How to become a volunteer for Isabel Hospice

People looking to make a positive impact in their community are being urged to become a volunteer for Isabel Hospice.

The end-of-life-care charity is seeking people from all walks of life to support its clinical, fundraising and administrative staff in delivering its specialist care and support to those living with a life-limiting condition, and their loved ones, across eastern Hertfordshire.

Anyone interested in finding out more about how their skills, expertise or knowledge could benefit the Hospice is invited to come along to its next Volunteer Information Session being held at 11am this Saturday, September 3.

Isabel Hospice volunteers. - Credit: Peter Bussey

During the session, they will get to hear from current staff and volunteers about the difference volunteering can make to those who rely on the Hospice, as well as the many rewards and benefits to those who give their free time to further its caring work.

The charity is currently looking to sign up additional Compassionate Neighbours to offer companionship to the lonely and socially isolated, and extra helpers for its charity shops, including those in Hatfield town centre and The Galleria.

Other volunteer roles available range from bereavement counsellors to eBay book sorters.

This month’s Screen on the Green film festival in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, was a recent example of volunteers from Isabel’s clinical, fundraising and retail teams coming together to raise funds and awareness.

Isabel Hospice volunteers. - Credit: Peter Bussey

Isabel’s volunteer engagement lead Caroline Baynes said: “The Screen on the Green event was a wonderful example of our volunteers and staff coming together to work collaboratively to promote the Hospice within our community.

"This included a special Sunday opening for our Welwyn Garden City shop.

“With the combined efforts of our retail, fundraising and people teams we raised awareness of our work amongst the 2,600 attendees across four films, and raised £558 via donation buckets and selling merchandise.”

The Volunteer Information Session takes place at the Living Well with Isabel community hub in Hall Grove at 11am. To register your attendance, please email volunteer.office@isabelhospice.org.uk.



