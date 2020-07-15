Isabel Hospice van stolen from outside their welcome centre

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay manager, with the van that has now been stolen outside the welcome centre. Picture: Supplied Archant

Last night, Tuesday July 14, an Isabel Hospice van was stolen from outside their welcome centre on Bridge Road East, in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is an Isabel Hospice branded Peugeot box van, registration CN65 CFX, which was used for delivering donations to their shops.

You may also want to watch:

Aidan Kirwan, head of retail at Isabel said: “This is terrible news for Isabel Hospice. The van was in constant use delivering donations to our shops. When it was stolen it also had some donated stock in it, so it is a double loss.”

Donated items are sold to raise money to pay for nursing for local people with end-of-life conditions.

At the end of last month the charity was forced to spend £200 to remove damaged donations that were left outside in the rain when the shop was closed.

To help Isabel Hospice recover from this, you can donate here: www.isabelhospice.org.uk/donate