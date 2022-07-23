Schools and businesses are among the first to back Isabel Hospice’s new sustainability initiative, Tonnes of Care.

To help achieve its aim of saving 25,000 tonnes from landfill by 2025, the Welwyn Garden City-based end-of-life-care charity is calling on its supporters to turn their unused and unwanted items into nursing hours by donating their good quality clothing, books, electricals and homewares.

Isabel’s 15 shops, and online eBay, Vinted and Depop stores, offer a sustainable and ethical option for people who wish to dispose of things they no longer want or need, while at the same time, raising the essential income the Hospice must raise each and every year to fund its specialist care and support for those living with a long-term progressive illness, and their loved ones.

Since launching in April, Tonnes of Care supporters have donated 1,573 bags of donations, which could pay for more than 690 nursing hours.

Isabel’s Head of Retail, Charlotte Greenwood, said: “We have been thrilled by the response since launching Tonnes of Care – it is wonderful that so many of our local businesses and schools have shown such enthusiasm for our campaign, not only helping to lessen their environmental impact but help make a positive difference to the lives of people in their community by pledging regular support for their local Hospice.”

Among those to already sign up to Tonnes of Care are Welwyn Garden City-based Chapman Ventilation, OA Group Recruitment and Homerswood School, Pexhurst Services Ltd and Detector Testers, both in Welham Green, Maximum Performance in Harpenden, and Queenswood School in Brookmans Park.

Loading up a van for Isabel Hospice's Tonnes of Care campaign - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Kayla Vella, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager at Pexhurst Services Ltd, said: “Isabel Hospice has always been a charity very close to the hearts of everyone here at Pexhurst.

"We decided to sign up to the Tonnes of Care initiative as it’s a great opportunity to give unwanted items a new lease of life, and more importantly contribute to helping local families get the specialist nursing care they vitally need.

"It’s an amazing initiative that we are proud to get behind.”

Donating clothes and other sought-after items can help your business become more environmentally conscious and socially responsible.

As a business, you could ask employees, suppliers and customers to donate preloved or end-of-line stock, or place donation boxes around your office or facilities.

Alternatively, you could host one of Isabel’s monthly mobile donation points at your premises, and invite staff and the public to drop-off their unwanted goods.

Charlotte added: “If you are a green-minded, responsible business who would like to support a good cause within your community, then we would love for you to get involved.”

To pledge your support, visit isabelhospice.org.uk/toc.







