Isabel Hospice to reopen Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield shops

Isabel Hospice will begin a phased reopening, with two of its high street charity shops opening their doors next week.

The Welwyn Garden City, Fretherne Road, and Hatfield, 34 Town Centre, shops will open on Tuesday, June 30, with the charity looking to open more shops throughout July.

Helen Glenister, chief executive of Isabel Hospice, said: “Our charity shops are at the heart of our community. We have 18 across eastern Hertfordshire and are planning a phased re-opening. Our priority is the safety of our staff, volunteers and customers and as such, Isabel is introducing new ways of working to meet guidelines and to keep everyone safe.”

“The two shops that will re-open first are the shops at 34 Town Centre (our clearance store), Hatfield and Fretherne Road in Welwyn Garden City. We will be operating reduced opening hours – Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm, with a limit on the number of customers in each shop at any one time. All changing rooms will remain closed and we will not be able to accept any donations to the shops. We have a large donation drop zone at our Welcome Centre on Bridge Road East which is taking all donations a present, Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.

“We would like to reassure our customers that all donations will be stored and quarantined for 72 hours before being sorted and put on the shop floor and routine shop cleaning has been enhanced.

“Isabel Hospice will continue to monitor the situation and adapt our strategy in line with government and the Charity Retail Association advice.

“We are incredibly grateful to our supporters for their patience over the recent months. We are very much looking forward to opening to the public again.”