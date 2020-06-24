Advanced search

Isabel Hospice to reopen Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield shops

PUBLISHED: 10:31 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 24 June 2020

Two Isabel Hospice shops will be reopening next week. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Two Isabel Hospice shops will be reopening next week. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Archant

Isabel Hospice will begin a phased reopening, with two of its high street charity shops opening their doors next week.

Isabel Hospice will be reopening shops in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Picture: Isabel HospiceIsabel Hospice will be reopening shops in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Picture: Isabel Hospice

The Welwyn Garden City, Fretherne Road, and Hatfield, 34 Town Centre, shops will open on Tuesday, June 30, with the charity looking to open more shops throughout July.

Helen Glenister, chief executive of Isabel Hospice, said: “Our charity shops are at the heart of our community. We have 18 across eastern Hertfordshire and are planning a phased re-opening. Our priority is the safety of our staff, volunteers and customers and as such, Isabel is introducing new ways of working to meet guidelines and to keep everyone safe.”

You may also want to watch:

“The two shops that will re-open first are the shops at 34 Town Centre (our clearance store), Hatfield and Fretherne Road in Welwyn Garden City. We will be operating reduced opening hours – Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm, with a limit on the number of customers in each shop at any one time. All changing rooms will remain closed and we will not be able to accept any donations to the shops. We have a large donation drop zone at our Welcome Centre on Bridge Road East which is taking all donations a present, Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.

Helen Glenister, Chief Executive of Isabel Hospice. Picture: Isabel HospiceHelen Glenister, Chief Executive of Isabel Hospice. Picture: Isabel Hospice

“We would like to reassure our customers that all donations will be stored and quarantined for 72 hours before being sorted and put on the shop floor and routine shop cleaning has been enhanced.

“Isabel Hospice will continue to monitor the situation and adapt our strategy in line with government and the Charity Retail Association advice.

“We are incredibly grateful to our supporters for their patience over the recent months. We are very much looking forward to opening to the public again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Welwyn Garden City pub delighted by July 4 reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressers

The Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City is looking forward to reopening on July 4. Picture:The Sheldan Inn

Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Most Read

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Welwyn Garden City pub delighted by July 4 reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressers

The Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City is looking forward to reopening on July 4. Picture:The Sheldan Inn

Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield teen still wanted for common assault

Joseph Cronin, 18, from Hatfield is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

Isabel Hospice to reopen Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield shops

Two Isabel Hospice shops will be reopening next week. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Grassroots cricket remins banned as Boris Johnson labels ball a ‘natural vector of disease’

Boris Johnson, seen in 2015, says grassroots cricket remains banned as the ball is a 'natural vector of disease'. Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City postpones panto until 2021

The Campus West pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk has been postponed until next year. Picture: Campus West

Potters Bar teacher creates contact free book delivery service in Welham Green

Louise Nicolaides son at the book swap in Welham Green. Picture: Supplied.